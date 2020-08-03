Wood County has had 924 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 883 on Friday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 99 hospitalizations since March. This number is up from 93 on Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 430 males and 494 females.
There are 135 active cases. This is down from 143 on Friday.
There are 56-60 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Jerry City, North Baltimore, Portage, Risingsun, Wayne, Weston and Wingston.
Northwood, Rossford and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 244 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 228.
Statewide, there are 88,134 confirmed cases and 3,261 confirmed deaths.