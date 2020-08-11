Wood County has had 1,071 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,060 on Monday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 58 deaths.
There have been 104 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 490 males and 581 females.
There are 120 active cases. This is down from 146 on Monday.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. North Baltimore and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Hoytville, Luckey, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 251 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 244.
Statewide, there are 97,373 confirmed cases and 3,435 confirmed deaths.