There were 84 new coronavirus cases over the weekend in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
There have been 1,930 confirmed and probable cases since March.
There have been 81 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There are 207 active cases, an increase of 26 since Friday.
There have been 156 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of three since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 907 males and 1,020 females.
There have been 342 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 143,281 confirmed cases and 4,444 confirmed deaths.