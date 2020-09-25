Wood County started the week with 1,727 coronavirus cases and is ending it with 1,846.
The cases include confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. This is an increase of 44 since Thursday.
There have been 81 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday
There are 181 active cases, an increase of 21 since Thursday.
There have been 153 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of two since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 852 males and 994 females.
There have been 342 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 140,683 confirmed cases and 4,433 confirmed deaths.