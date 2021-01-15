The general public should prepare to pay a fee for a coronavirus vaccine.
“Depending on where you go to get your vaccine, they may be charging an administration fee,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison at Thursday’s board meeting.
The fee could be $20-$25 and could be billed to insurance, he said.
“Medicare’s already identified what they’ll pay. It’s just under $17 for the first dose and a little over $28 for the second dose,” he said. “It will be billed directly to the insurer.
“There can be some situations where, based on your insurance status … they may charge you a small administration fee, somewhere in the realm of $20-$25 — not for the vaccine, but for the administration itself.”
Robison added that the first tiers of vaccine recipients will mostly be free.
“That’s unlikely to be the experience in this tier,” he said of the fee. “And the health department intends to charge nothing.”
Future tiers could be charged.
The health department’s vaccine process will always be offered for free, Robison said.
“There’s always a no-cost option,” he said.
The Wood County COVID-19 vaccine rollout has started with the first tier, including nursing home residents, health care workers and first responders. The second tier, which is people who are 80 years and older, starts next week. Each week, the required age to be eligible to receive vaccines will be reduced by five years.
As of now, there are five vaccine providers active in the county. They include the health department, hospitals and Kroger.
There are 14 total providers in the county that are ready to provide vaccinations, Robison said.
He was asked if that was enough providers.
“We’re actively in communication with more than 30 others,” Robison said. “If we get all 30 to say yes, I’ll want another 30. We’re not going to stop until we’re done.”
He said that the health department will be the leader in the county for registering for vaccines and administrating them.
“We want to be that one stop shop for our community,” Robison said.
They will also be continually updating a website, Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org, which will show vaccine availability.
“People will know in Wood County when all the appointments that are available have been exhausted,” he said.
Appointments and information can also be obtained by phone at 419-352-8402, option 1, and through 211.
People should only register when they are eligible, he said.
Robison reiterated that demand for vaccinations is much higher than supply.
“I’d like to get to a place where we turn vaccine away, but we’re a long way from that now,” he said.
The health department has been receiving Moderna vaccine, but will be getting Pfizer, which needs extreme-freeze storage, next week, he said.
“We feel completely equipped for this,” Robison said.
He was also asked if the vaccines by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca would eventually be offered.
“There’s just steps they have to follow before they can be approved here in the U.S.,” Robison said.
He said he hopes the one-dose vaccine option will be here soon.
A tent has been erected in the health department parking lot on East Gypsy Lane Road, but it will probably not be used for mass vaccinations. Robison said people will be monitored immediately after the shot and they should not be driving away right away.
The tent may be used for registration, he said.
Starting Wednesday, 1,200 doses for the 4,200 people in Wood County who are in the age group will be available.
Over 200,000 vaccinations are expected to be done in Wood County through the summer.
It is extremely important to get older people vaccinated as soon as possible, Robison said.
“More than 55% of our hospitalizations have been among those 65 and older and almost 90% of our deaths have been among that same age group. This is a critical population to serve,” he said.
The word is out within the senior population.
Robison said that the Wood County Committee on Aging has fielded 200 calls about vaccine registration, and 85 of those were from people who were 80 and older.
“We are going to be doing some targeted outreach,” he added, going to homebound residents who need a vaccine and holding clinics from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. for people who work the second shift.
Board member Bob Midden congratulated Robison and the staff on the rollout.
“I’ve had more questions about vaccination than anything else since I’ve become a board member,” he said. “There are a lot of people who I think are very anxious, but also there’s a good deal of anxiety.”