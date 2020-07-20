Wood County has had 621 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 547 on Friday.
There are 96 active cases, which is up from 42 on Friday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category earlier this month by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 54 deaths since March, with one recorded over the weekend. A woman in her 50s died.
There have been 25 men and 29 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, seven in their 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 13 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There have been 80 hospitalizations since March; this number is up from 76 on Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 270 males and 351 females.
There are 21-25 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 16-20 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Rossford, Rudolph and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 218 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 71,952 confirmed cases and 2,931 confirmed deaths. The median age is 43.