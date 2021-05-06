There have been 13,052 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 57 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 14 average cases per day.
There have been 221 deaths, with three new deaths.
There have been 647 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are eight zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 40 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 24 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 60,377 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 46.15% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,786,481 vaccines started, affecting 40.95% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread.
There have been 162 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County. Last week the number was 284.
Statewide, there are 906,928 confirmed cases and 19,344 confirmed deaths.