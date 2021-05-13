There have been 13,133 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 46 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 11 average cases per day.
There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 651 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are six zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 42 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 37 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 61,464 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 46.98% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,915,037 vaccines started, affecting 42.05% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread.
There have been 170 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County. Last week the number was 162. There are 130 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 912,682 confirmed cases and 19,441 confirmed deaths.