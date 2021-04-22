There have been 12,843 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 41 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 14 average cases per day.
There have been 216 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 626 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 10 zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 76 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 49 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 57,790 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 44.2% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,487,779 vaccines started, affecting 38.4% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 331 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County.
Statewide, there are 892,447 confirmed cases and 19,033 confirmed deaths.