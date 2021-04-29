There have been 12,941 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 41 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 10 average cases per day.
There have been 217 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 637 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are eight zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 38 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 32 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 59,242 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 45.29% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,658,250 vaccines started, affecting 39.85% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 284 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County. Last week the number was 331.
Statewide, there are 900,146 confirmed cases and 19,188 confirmed deaths.