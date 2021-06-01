There have been 13,249 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update.
This is an increase of nine. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays; the update was done Tuesday due to the holiday.
There are two average cases per day, down from four last week.
There have been 223 deaths, an increase of one.
There have been 655hospitalizations since March 2020.
In Wood County, there have been 65,878 vaccines started, affecting 50.36% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,310,588 vaccines started, affecting 45.43% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,102,556 confirmed cases and 19,861 confirmed deaths.