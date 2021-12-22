County employees will get a raise next year as well as a lump sum payment in an effort to keep them from going elsewhere for better paying jobs.
At Tuesday’s Wood County commissioner’s meeting, county Administrator Andrew Kalmar presented the 2022 appropriations budget which totaled $47,632,613.23.
This is 4.62% higher than the total appropriation for 2021, he said.
Included in the budget is a 4% salary increase for all employees starting in the first pay period in January.
This will apply to employees in all commissioners’ departments, as well as those in the prosecutor’s, recorder’s, court security, and public defender’s offices. An increase to reflect this percentage will also be made to the salary line items, not including grants, for all remaining elected officials and general fund departments, including the board of elections, to be distributed as they see fit to staff currently on their personnel services schedule.
“This is an unusual wage market,” Kalmar said. “In the past year it has become increasingly difficult to attract people to fill vacant county jobs. In order to address this and take steps to keep existing staff we agreed to provide a wage increase of 4%.”
The increase will add $839,135.72 to the county’s 2022 personnel budget.
Restrictions in the labor market, wage pressures from other employers, and the first look at inflation in many years are affecting county government, Kalmar said.
Additionally, to address that wage pressure, commissioners approved lump sum payments for 2022 only, to be paid half in January and half in July.
Those regular full-time employees currently being paid $46,000 or less shall receive a lump sum payment of $2,000; regular, full-time employees currently being paid greater than $46,000 up to $62,000 shall receive a lump sum payment of $1,000; regular, full-time employees currently being paid greater than $62,000 up to $72,000 shall receive a lump sum payment of $500; and all regular part-time employees working a minimum of 20 hours per week shall receive a lump sum payment of $500.
Employees from any office or department who have already received a lump sum payment, bonus payment, or any other similar payment in 2021 are not eligible for these lump sum payments.
The lump sum payments will cost the county approximately $250,000.
While the pandemic continues, 2021 has been much better than 2020 in terms of the basic operations of county government, Kalmar said. Due primarily to continuing robust sales tax collection, Wood County remains in a strong financial position.”
Sales tax in 2021 was $26.40 million, up $1.87 million from 2020.
The only significant revenue source that has declined appreciably is interest income, which is a direct result of interest rates remaining below 1%, Kalmar said.
There are two major projects included all or in part in the county’s permanent improvement fund. The renovation and expansion of the Wood County Jail is expected to cost $21 million; and modifications to Courtroom #2 that includes paint, carpet, electrical, and restroom access modifications has an estimated cost of $80,000.
Discussion regarding replacement of the county highway garage will take place in 2022.
Two new full-time positions were approved: An application development manager to assist the courts with information technology, and one new sheriff’s road patrol deputy, for which the cost will be reimbursed through a township policing agreement.
“It’s been a more normal year but not quite normal yet,” Kalmar said about 2021.
“I’m sure we’re going to be in a different normal next year,” said Commissioner Doris Herringshaw. “What that will be remains to be seen.”