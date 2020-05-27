The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities has finalized the sale of five homes.
The board approved a resolution for the sale during a virtual meeting earlier this month.
A shift in how people with developmental disabilities seek services in residential settings resulted in the board selling the homes to Wood Lane Residential Properties.
The homes include the Bair Home, 531 Conneaut Ave.; the Portage Complex at 351, 353 and 355 W. Main St., Portage; and the Rollie Hampton Home at 300 Elm St., Walbridge.
The appraised value of these five properties is $1.71 million.
The transfer of ownership should occur by July 1. Upon transition, the five homes will maintain the same services and should operate in the same fashion as the Dunn and Schulte homes located on Klotz Road, which are owned by Wood Lane Residential Properties and operated by Wood Lane Residential Services.
The Portage complex, which includes the Werner, Nichols and Restle homes, stipulates that the property must be used solely for developmentally disabled facilities and buildings to house individuals with developmental disabilities.
The county board will maintain ownership of the respite home at the Portage complex.
The sale is in response to the board’s 2020 Intermediate Care Facility Plan.
Discussions started in the fall and a Realtor was hired to determine fair market value, said Superintendent Brent Baer.
The board has owned these properties for use as intermediate care facilities since 1977. Those properties were privatized in 1999, when Wood Lane Residential Services was contracted to provide the direct services.
Baer said at a previous meeting that in the past 23 years, there have been significant changes in how individuals with developmental disabilities seek and obtain services in residential settings. In the 1970s and 1980s, the only way to obtain out-of-home placement was to receive services through an intermediate care facility.
Into this decade, the local trend has been for individuals to receive services through home and community-based waivers, which are for people who prefer to get long-term care services and supports in their home or community.
Wood Lane Residential Services will purchase the bed licenses for the 40 beds in the five homes at a cost of $8,000 per bed, or $320,000.
The sale has been approved by the Ohio Department of Medicaid and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.