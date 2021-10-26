The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities is offering a financial incentive to employees who recruit new direct support professionals.
“The direct support professional workforce shortage continues to be the number one driver of needs in Wood County,” said Superintendent Brent Baer at the board’s September meeting.
The agency is looking at new initiatives to bring in new people to provide services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, he said, and added that DSP recruitment and retention has reached historic levels of difficulty.
“We’ve just been out there at community events marketing for folks,” said Joanne Hayward, director of Health Supports and Provider Relations.
She said they have been recruiting at local fairs, the Aktion Club summer bash held on the Wood Lane campus, monthly provider meetings and both university and community events.
Billboards have gone up and a recruitment video will be unveiled in November, she said.
“I think there’s a lot of interest,” Hayward said. “This could be a career forever or for transferable skills.”
She said there were some ah-ha moments were people were told what they will learn and where those skills can be used.
A display board has been created that highlights the transferable skills that are applicable to different career baths.
By the Oct. 18 board meeting, the need hadn’t diminished.
Hayward said at that meeting recruitment events were held at the BGSU Campus Fest, the BGSU Expand Your Horizons Fair, the Community Action Fair at Owens Community College and the Better BG Bash.
The WCBDD website has been updated to include a link on its homepage that takes visitors to a site that provides information on being a DPS.
A role-play video with recruitment talking points has been distributed to all WCBDD staff as well, she said.
The incentive program will be used to promote recruitment and retention of DSPs.
There are three areas in the initiative:
A financial incentive of $100 is being offered to an employee who recruits a new person to works as a DSP for a certified provider in the county.
The board is exploring offering grants to high school graduates to work as a DSP upon graduation.
A higher education scholarship opportunity may be developed to motivate college students to stay engaged in the DSP workforce.
The board approved $75,000 to use on these incentives. The incentives will be prorated for 2021 and will be added to the 2002 budget, Baer said.
Additional actions have included a DSP appreciation week and an appreciation weekend during which 264 food packages were delivered to 53 24-hour sites for a total of 1,058 packages in August; and orientations have been held and assistance has been given to potential providers to complete applications.
Weekend food deliveries to DPS staff totaled 992 in September. Over 3,100 deliveries occurred between July and September, Hayward said at the Oct. 18 board meeting.
“Just those little things to try to keep them going and come back to work every day,” Hayward said in September.
In August, provider relations sent emails to the 285 contacts in its email to request an urgent staffing need.
They are lucky to get one response, said Amy Brinkman, director of Service and Support Administration. They have resorted to cold calls, going down the list of providers until someone says yes.
Individuals with high needs don’t see many responses, she said.
“It’s an uphill battle, but if you have no interest, it’s worse,” said board President Ed Metzger.