The Wood County Board of Elections is going to file a complaint against a Columbus attorney as the issue of anonymity on elections spending continues.
The board on Monday, by a unanimous vote, agreed to have Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Linda Holmes file a complaint with the Ohio Elections Commission about Don McTigue with Columbus-based McTigue and Columbo Attorneys at Law.
This follows a previous complaint filed with the commission around six weeks ago against Bowling Green resident Bud Henschen, Holmes said.
It was discovered, through a subpoena, that Henschen was behind Bowling Green Levy Facts elections expenses. The person who filed that expense documentation with the board of elections claimed anonymity as protected by the First Amendment.
Bowling Green Levy Facts paid $7,311 to Aim Media Midwest (parent company of the Sentinel-Tribune) and $2,900 to Lamar Company for anti-levy promotions for the November city school’s election.
Bowling Green Levy Facts had filed a form saying it did not have to publicly identify the person or business behind it because of the First Amendment. Bowling Green Levy Facts spent $10,211.76 in advertising against the bond issue that failed by 32 votes.
A subpoena of Lamar uncovered it was Henschen that paid those bills.
A subpoena of Lamar also uncovered it was McTigue who paid $2,175 to Lamar for billboards that opposed the school district’s March ballots. That expenditure filing with the county board listed “Unnamed Individual” in the line for who filed the paperwork.
Both Henschen and McTigue are accused of concealing information and not following statute that requires their names be signed on the elections finance form, according to Holmes, who is representing the board.
The forms filed do comply with Ohio Revised Code, but do not comply with the Secretary of State administrative rule.
“I think they believe it is a real issue down there (in Columbus),” Holmes said.
She said the Henschen had arranged for the billboards in November and had signed the contract. He then arranged McTigue to sign the billboard contract in March and submit the campaign finance form as an unknown individual.
The elections commission may hold hearings to determine if any election law was violated and perhaps fine the two individuals. Criminal charges do not apply in these circumstances, Holmes said.
“We don’t want to make allegations that you can’t substantiate, which is why we did our subpoena to begin with,” she said.
Even though McTigue is outside Wood County, Holmes said she thinks the local board of elections should still has an interest in the issue.
“The board was taking action, at the time, to address a Wood County issue that involved Mr. Henschen, who was spending money on an election in Wood County. Obviously, Mr. McTigue got himself involved with that,” said Terry Burton, co-director of the Wood County Board of Elections.
He said McTigue likely will be more of a state concern than a local concern.
The election commission will do nothing against McTigue unless a complaint is filed, Holmes said.
“They are very interested in the Henschen situation,” she said about the commission.
Holmes explained to the board Monday that the state commission requires a separate complaint against McTigue even though all the facts were included in the filing against Henschen.
Holmes said she sees McTigue as a co-conspirator.
Board member Michael Zickar said the board needs to pursue justice.
“I don’t want to err on the side of pursuing justice,” he said.
Board member Andy Newlove described the circumstances as an attack on transparency in election finances.
Board member Jonathan Jakubowski called the incidents egregious.
Given the restrictions in place by the pandemic, Holmes is unsure when the state commission will address the complaints.
On Dec. 13 a Form 30-E, Independent Expenditures made by Individuals, Partnerships or Other Entities, was filed at the board of elections office under the name “Individual – DBA Bowling Green Levy Facts” by the law firm of McTigue & Colombo LLC.
This filing was accompanied by a letter from attorney Donald J. McTigue identifying himself as legal counsel for the filer.
“Under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution the individual who made the expenditures in the enclosed report is entitled to anonymity,” McTigue stated in his letter.
He cited the Supreme Court decision in McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Commission 514 U.S. 334 (1995).
On Dec. 16, the filing was forwarded to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office for review. This process is standard for all filings and other correspondence where the outside entity has legal representation, Burton has said.
On Dec. 20, the board of elections met to certify candidates to the March primary ballot and also discussed the filing. Members clarified that the board wanted the prosecutor’s office to provide a legal opinion on what actions the board should or could take regarding the Bowling Green Levy Facts filing.
At a January board of elections meeting, members approved sending the file to the Ohio Elections Commission to provide clarity on the local filing of expenditures for the Nov. 5 election campaign.
Since then, a similar occurrence with McTigue occurred in March.