The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities has started vaccinating its second tier of eligible individuals connected with the system.
At its Jan. 25, board meeting, Joanne Hayward, director of Health Supports & Provider Relations, reported that 240 individuals have signed up for phase 1B of the coronavirus vaccinations.
Beginning this past week, any individual with a developmental disability, as part of 1B, became eligible for the vaccine.
The board held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Dec. 30 and has since vaccinated 249 individuals who fell into phase 1A, which included people who live in group homes and those people who staff those locations. Their second doses started Jan. 27.
On Jan. 28, 130 doses were used to start 1B vaccinations.
Hayward said the goal is to move 20 people through per hour.
Clinics will continue every week for only those under the WCBDD umbrella, until all those eligible receive their second dose. She estimates the whole process will take several months.
Hayward said they have had nearly 100% participation of those who are eligible for the vaccine.
“We’ve had a good response from the folks who want it,” she said.
It takes about 25 staff to run one clinic, Hayward said, and they work traffic control, registration and data entry.
Safety was the biggest challenge and maintaining the viability of the vaccine, she said.
The observation process of the vaccination is actually the most important part, said Superintendent Brent Baer.
There have been mild reactions where someone has had to take Benadryl, and doses of epinephrine are on hand, Hayward said.
There have been 35 extra doses in the first four clinics.
Board member Tim Brown asked about the back-up list in the event extra doses are available or someone is a no-show.
Hayward said she has established a system that tracks the number of doses available and starts to make calls if it looks like there may be extra.
Staff will find other people immediately for those doses, often getting into their vehicles to get a person served from their home and bring them to the clinic.
“We don’t want to waste any doses,” Hayward said.
Baer praised Hayward praised for her work.
“The leadership that Joanne Hayward has provided in the implementation and operation of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics … she has provided guidance and training to other county boards of developmental disabilities and other agencies and it’s just incredible,” he said.