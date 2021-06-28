There have been 13,297 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of two since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is less than one average case per day.
There have been 229 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 67,892 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.9% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,558,634 vaccines started, affecting 47.55% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,110,847 confirmed cases and 20,281 confirmed deaths.