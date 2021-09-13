There have been 14,955 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 274 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 55 cases per day.
There have been 236 deaths, which is 2 additional since Thursday.
There have been 711 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 16 since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 73,190 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 55.95% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,182,195 vaccines started, affecting 52.89% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,304,193 confirmed cases and 21,154 confirmed deaths.