There have been 14,534 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 320 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. Monday’s update was delayed due to the Labor Day holiday.
There is an average of 53 cases per day.
There have been 234 deaths, which is unchanged since from Thursday.
There have been 693 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of nine since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 72,781 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 55.64% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,131,153 vaccines started, affecting 52,45% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,262,018 confirmed cases and 21,020 confirmed deaths.