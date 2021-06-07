There have been 13,263 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of six since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are three average cases per day.
There have been 225 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are three zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 14 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 11 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 66,630 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 50.93% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,386,144 vaccines started, affecting 46.08% of the population.
Statewide, there are 924,629 confirmed cases and 19,980 confirmed deaths.