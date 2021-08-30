There have been 14,041 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 138 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 27.6 cases per day.
There have been 231 deaths, which is unchanged since from Thursday.
There have been 676 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of four since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 72,194 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 55.19% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,055,514 vaccines started, affecting 51.80% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,214,986 confirmed cases and 20,799 confirmed deaths.