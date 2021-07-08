There have been 13,304 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of three since Tuesday.
There is one average case per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 68,321 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.23% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,610,606 vaccines started, affecting 48% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,113,383 confirmed cases and 20,366 confirmed deaths.