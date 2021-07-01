There have been 13,299 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of two since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is one average case per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is a decrease of one since Monday.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 68,049 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.02% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,578,940 vaccines started, affecting 47.73% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,111,903 confirmed cases and 20,309 confirmed deaths.