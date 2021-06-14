There have been 13,277 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of seven since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 1.5 average cases per day.
There have been 226 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 67,291 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.44% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,454,295 vaccines started, affecting 46.66% of the population.
Statewide, there are 926,189 confirmed cases and 20,091 confirmed deaths.