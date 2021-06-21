There have been 13,290 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of six since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 1.2 average cases per day.
There have been 227 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 67,377 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.5% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,513,611 vaccines started, affecting 47.17% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,109,025 confirmed cases and 20,166 confirmed deaths.
Judge Woessner talks to Kiwanis Club
Judge David Woessner is the guest speaker at Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis noon luncheon at the senior center on South Grove Street.
Woessner will speak about changes and updates in the Wood County probate and juvenile courts. This is his 23rd year as the judge.
Prior to serving as judge, he was a magistrate for the Wood County Common Pleas Court and Domestic Relations division. Before becoming a judge, he was a partner in the law firm of Middleton, Roebke and Woessner.