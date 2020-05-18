Bowling Green Council on Monday approved interim zoning for more than 40 acres of property to be added to the Wood Bridge Business Park.
The land, whose annexation into the city was given the OK by council earlier this month, has spurred concerns from neighboring property owners.
“I think some really important issues have been raised by the neighbors,” said Councilman John Zanfardino during a public hearing of the planning, zoning and economic development committee earlier in the evening, “and I’m comforted by the time we’ll have to consider the sort of conditions they’d like to see.”
Council previously approved legislation annexing the property into the city during its May 4 meeting.
The land, totaling about 40.586 acres, is located at the southwest corner of Carter Road and East Poe Road, in Center Township.
Council approved interim zoning of M-3 Light Industrial for the property on Monday.
The planning commission recommended approval of the annexation and the interim zoning during its April 1 meeting, but also recommended that the city work with the nearby Vehtek facility “to improve the property based on on-going concerns expressed by a neighboring property owner.”
That owner, Leslie Riker, wrote a letter in March to the planning department, noting she owns property, including homes, across from the annexed land. In the letter, she described issues she has had with Vehtek.
The city could “help minimize issues by planting trees, controlled downward lighting, planning buildings away from the ditch banks to slow erosion, and allowing no more direct access onto Poe and Carter roads,” Riker wrote.
“We built our homes in the country for a reason,” she said, “and have no ability to stop your planned growth.”
During Monday’s public hearing, the committee heard from additional neighbors, who wrote in to express their concerns.
John and Carol Riker echoed a number of concerns voiced by Leslie Riker, including creating limits for exterior storage of trash or manufactured items, and having them concealed from public view.
Gail Baden stated concerns that traffic and noise will increase, and further wrote about issues like how the value of her home might be affected, and lighting.
Richard and Judy Carpenter said they would like council to consider provisions for green space on the northern and southern portions of the annexed property.
Sue Clark, of Bowling Green Economic Development, attended the public hearing remotely. She said that Vehtek is not buying the property.
“We understand the concern of screening and are working and looking at a variety of options to put into any purchase agreement that would create screening in the form of mounding and trees to the north and to the south of the property,” Clark said.
Additionally, she said she didn’t “anticipate that this property would be sold within the next two to three years, because it doesn’t have any utilities, we have no money to extend the utilities or the road, but it’s allowing us to think into the future and plan into the future.”
She noted that lighting requirements would be up to changes in the city’s zoning code.
“While I appreciate all the concerned suggestions, we would be happy to take this into account and when we have a potential client who is looking at purchasing some of that land, talk to them about some of the suggestions that have been made,” Clark said.