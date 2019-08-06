Counterfeit bills surface in BG - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Counterfeit bills surface in BG

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:35 pm

At least three instances of counterfeit bills being passed in Bowling Green were reported in July.

The $100 bills were reported at Meijer and Big Lots on July 12. Walmart reported receiving counterfeit money on July 8.

