PERRYSBURG – A councilman has rebuked a former councilwoman for hinting that November’s election results were wrong.
Cory Kuhlman said that Deborah Born’s claims are unsubstantiated.
“I think it’s important to remember that as part of these elections there are local people involved, that being Terry Burton and Julie Baumgardner (Wood County Board of Elections co-directors), who are both working their butts off on election nights to get people results and information that are verified results,” Kuhlman said.
“It’s just sad to see that kind of level stooped to. It’s important to remember that these are people doing their jobs and both major parties have their people in there, Jon Jakubowski and Andy Newlove, to help verify and make sure the major parties don’t have any issues with the results. I would let it go, but that one troubled me and I wanted to say something. These people work too hard for someone to throw unsubstantiated claims out there.”
Born last month made a parting statement that included a possible challenge to election results. Born finished last in a field of five on Nov. 2. She has not officially challenged the vote.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Kuhlman also thanked Born for her work on council. He was absent from the last council meeting in December.
“I wanted to wish her well in her endeavors. I have no doubt she will remain involved in Perrysburg,” Kuhlman said. “She’s a person that I may have disagreed with at times, but there is no doubt that she has Perrysburg in her heart and on her mind when she is voting and I think that’s important to reflect upon.”
Also Tuesday, an ordinance repealing the appointment review committee from the Perrysburg Codified Ordinances was approved unanimously. This was another piece of legislation part of Kuhlman’s project removing redundant policy.
Elected officials were sworn in and council committees were assigned on Tuesday, at the first meeting of council for the new year.
Prior to the meeting, officials elected in November were sworn in; that included reelected Mayor Tom Mackin and three council members.
Reelected were Councilman Barry VanHoozen and Councilman Mark Weber. Weber was elected for the first time in November, after being appointed twice to the position, first in April 2019 and most recently in January 2021.
Starting his first term was Councilman Kevin Fuller.
“I think I’m looking forward to how the city is going to continue to grow and then how do we manage it? I think we’ve got a good team on council and I’m looking forward to working with the other council members and the administration, and making sure the taxpayers get the best bang for their buck,” Fuller said, while wearing a mask with the Carpenter’s Union Local 351 logo. He’s a trustee for the union.
Councilman Jonathan Smith was unanimously chosen to be president for a second two-year term.
“One of the things I’m looking forward to this council term is working together to continue to create a new budget, working on all of our new committees and keeping the budget in line and bringing more excitement to the community,” Smith said.
Council committee assignments were also approved.
The finance committee will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The chair is Mark Weber. The committee also includes Smith and Tim McCarthy.
The recreation committee will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Smith is the chair. The committee also includes Kuhlman and VanHoozen.
The safety committee will meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. VanHoozen is the chair. The committee also includes Weber and Jan Materni.
The service committee will meet on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Materni will be the chair. The committee also includes Fuller and Weber.
The public utilities committee will meet on the Fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Fuller will be the chair. The committee also includes Materni and Smith.
The planning and zoning committee will meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
McCarthy will be the chair. The committee also includes VanHoozen and Kuhlman.
The personnel committee will meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. Kuhlman will be the chair. The committee also includes McCarthy and Fuller.