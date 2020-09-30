Vandalized and stolen yard signs were reported to Bowling Green Council at Monday’s meeting.
Anthony King, of Black Rights, Activism, Visibility and Equity (BRAVE) told council that he had recently received a message from a resident indicating that their End Racism yard sign had been vandalized in front of their house.
Another BRAVE member held up the sign, defaced with black spray paint, for council to see while King spoke.
“We think city council and the city administration needs to see these things, needs to see what happens in Bowling Green,” King said. “It needs to understand why people of color don’t feel safe in Bowling Green.”
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland said she had distributed hundreds of those signs, and that she also receives and reads the city’s police blotter.
“And I know that there have been a lot of signs stolen of recent, also, and that speaks to a city we don’t want to have,” she said.
“I don’t see it being done,” Rowland said. “I don’t know why it’s being done, and I don’t know quite what to do to stop it.”
She said that political signs are also being stolen.
“I’m glad you made us aware of what’s going on, and we just need to let people know it won’t be tolerated and I don’t know how to do it,” Rowland said.
Councilman John Zanfardino said that such thefts aren’t uncommon during election season. In 2012, he said he had a yard sign supporting Barack Obama stolen from his yard, in broad daylight, just minutes after he had set it up.
“It happens and it’s really unfortunate,” Zanfardino said. “For what it’s worth, I bring my signs in at night, knowing that’s the case.”
The theft of political signs is one thing, he said, but the theft of End Racism signs “are disturbing in another way.” He said the issue of racism needs to be explored at the local, state and national level.
In further business, council approved the appointment of Chris Moen to the Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals, for a term ending May 31, 2022.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh served as acting mayor during the meeting in place of the absent Mayor Mike Aspacher. Rowland served as acting president.