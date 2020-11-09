How fast – and how far – council should be moving as it begins to address rental property regulations was the focus of debate Saturday at a special meeting of Bowling Green Council.
Despite a sometimes contentious discussion, a divided council ultimately decided to ask the administration to draft legislation related to rental registration and inspections.
Council’s Community Improvement Committee in January was tasked with investigating the topic of rental properties in the city and to determine if there is a need for rental licensing, registration and inspections. The committee held a total of seven meetings, receiving what was termed as “extensive” public input at five of them, and submitted a report with recommendations to the larger council in early April. However, by that time the coronavirus pandemic had begun to take hold and further work was postponed.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh scheduled Saturday’s meeting with the hope of determining an initial step for implementation on the rental issue and setting up a timetable for further steps.
Community Improvement Committee Chair John Zanfardino walked council through the committee’s recommendations.
“I’ve been on council a long time and I’ve long felt that we need to more aggressively address our rental and housing conditions,” he said. “My belief is that we have a system with little to no proactive oversight of rentals and that this has resulted in a declining housing base in Bowling Green. … So what we have in my opinion is basically a system that’s based pretty excessively on complaints” as opposed to inspections or registration.
He said the problem with such a system is that tenants may not complain based on a number of factors, be it fear of retaliation, impoverishment, or that they may be students who only live in the city for a short time.
“I would state that our rental stock has three major stakeholders: tenants, the adjacent homeowners and landlords,” Zanfardino said. “And, to be frank, I have long felt that our system is skewed toward the interest of the landlords to a great extent.”
He further noted studies that have addressed housing and rental properties in the city.
“To varying degrees both of those studies and the affiliated consultants expressed concerns about our housing stock. So I believe, as we start this process … we need to be fair and balanced, but I think we need to be working with a newfound boldness that has been lacking in addressing these issues.”
Zanfardino discussed the series of recommendations presented in the committee’s April report, the most significant of which include the institution of rental registration, and the institution of degrees of rental inspections.
He said that part of the registration and inspection recommendations came about after viewing draft legislation from the administration. Regarding inspections, one idea was that a checklist would be created by a landlord, and then completed by tenants before renting a property.
“The idea of inspections is probably the biggest point of contention between the stakeholders,” Zanfardino said. “We tried to come up with a middle ground on the issue. Our recommendation is that each year a manageable number of units be randomly inspected. … I see this as essential. The whole concept of self-reporting again has merit especially with signatures but inspection adds a whole new layer of protection and improvement of properties.”
The idea, he said, would be that third-party authorized inspectors would carry out those inspections, with the cost being the landlord’s responsibility.
Among the recommendations was that all converted houses, multi-unit complexes, and rented mobile homes and trailers be included in prospective rental legislation.
“What I had hoped to come out of this meeting was some sort of action that we could take now, even though we’re operating in a very limited environment,” Hollenbaugh said. “And as I read through the report, and as I listened to John there, it seems to me that if we are in agreement that there is some sort of action that needs to be taken, it seems to me that the logical first step is to institute a rental registry.”
“I think that’s enough for now to get the ball rolling,” said Councilman Bill Herald. “If there is disagreement on what the licensing and/or inspection looks like, that can be done when we have a healthier environment to get the ample citizen input that we would need.”
Zanfardino, however, argued for more aggressive action.Registration is a starting point, he said.
“I think we’re beyond the point where a baby step is going to be a good move.”
He said at the least, inspections and the additional random inspections should be included to be worked on. He pointed to an idea in the administration’s draft legislation that if a certain amount of rental registration was falsified, an inspection would be mandated.
“To be honest, in my mind, that was a bolder step than we were currently suggesting. I think we need to get out of the gates bolder than we’re now saying,” Zanfardino said.
Hollenbaugh countered that he wasn’t saying that they simply create a rental registry and nothing more.
“I don’t want you to think I’m saying a registry solves all our problems,” he said. “What I’m asking for today is what is something we can do to get the ball rolling.”
Could should set up some conditions and create language to create a registration process, and then build on that, Hollenbaugh said.
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps asked Hollenbaugh why he felt it was better to move incrementally.
He said there were multiple factors, including that due to the pandemic there is an inability to hold large meetings which the public could attend, and the city is facing a budget shortfall and has a hiring freeze in place.
“We’re asking the city to do additional work when they don’t necessarily have the resources to do it,” he said.
The unintended consequence is that council could implement something that involved additional costs to landlords, which could then trickle down to their tenants, increasing their financial burden, Hollenbaugh said.
Phipps said they could move forward on both parts – registration and inspection – but put an effective date on them that is some point in the future gives the city and the community plenty of time to prepare.
Herald argued that council shouldn’t be undertaking something that might be controversial and need larger public input.
“We want to have the sort of environment so we can benefit from public input,” he said. Having the administration work on registration, which he said would be less controversial, would give council time for a necessary foundational step.
Councilman Greg Robinette also pointed to a number of letters and communications received from landlords. He said that their views and comments are relevant but “I’m just suggesting they weren’t completely represented by the document provided by the committee.”
As the discussion continued, Hollenbaugh said he understood Phipps’ point about “how we can lay out the whole thing and just have a timed implementation. My experience since March is that timed-out implementation of things doesn’t work because the playing field is constantly shifting and even if we set something out for a year or two years down the road,” there’s no guarantee for what the future holds.
“I’m just wondering, if we’re worried about city time and we tax them now with coming up with a rental registration database, if it would be better to do it all, is it less work to give it all to them in three to four months?” Phipps asked later.
Robinette moved for council to vote on putting together legislation for rental registration and engaged in an exchange with Zanfardino on the subject. There was further discussion about suggested language and draft legislation from the administration, and Robinette ultimately withdrew the motion.
“It seems like some people are talking past each other,” said Hollenbaugh. “It seems that there’s some distrust. I get the vibe from certain members that they’re afraid this is some sort of effort to implement something and then go no further and I want to make sure that I address those fears.” He reiterated that his plans for Saturday’s meeting were to create an initial step of the rental ordinance “which will allow the administration to come up with a system for collecting this (rental registration) information and will give time for property owners to submit the information, and also we will decide what information we’re going to ask for from them.”
Herald moved that council direct the administration “to proceed with details related to rental registration using the relevant portion of the Community Improvement Committee’s recommendation to council as a blueprint.” The administration would create legislation and return it to council for comments and adjustments. Hollenbaugh seconded the motion.
The motion passed 6-1, with Robinette voting against.
Phipps, addressing a previous comment from Councilman Neocles Leontis, said she agreed with him that there’s not a reason not to move forward in parallel on inspections.
“I just don’t understand why we don’t come up with a working draft” at this time, she said. “Let’s keep moving in parallel on the inspection piece.”
Hollenbaugh said they could certainly keep working on it, but that he wanted to keep
moving on the registration issue, which he said was a process likely to take six months to implement.
Leontis said that council shouldn’t ask the administration to move forward on registration without any indication there would be inspections coming down the road, and moved that the administration put together legislation incorporating its previous draft legislation with the recommendations of the committee.
Herald reiterated his concerns about having enough feedback from citizens, saying “I’m trying to stay away from something that could blow up when we don’t have the structure in place to get citizen input.”
Phipps said she felt that the legislation as proposed by the administration wouldn’t be objectionable in the main.
“I think if we ask Mr. Marsh to take the draft he already put together, incorporate those two to three points from the committee, that allows us to get a working draft of legislation for public comment, that make sense to me.”
Rowland, referring to rental inspection checklists, noted that during previous meetings a number of landlords said “we’re already doing this, we’re already doing this. So I don’t see an upset because they continually repeated that this was being done.”
“I hear what Neocles and Rachel are saying,” said Zanfardino. “I think if this is proposed far enough out, it could be incremental.”
Phipps seconded Leontis’ motion.
Hollenbaugh said he thought that some council members were looking through “rose-colored glassed” and “oversimplifying the complexities of the inspection portion of any legislation we come up with, the impact they would have on individual property owners in the community and the public insistence on participation that’s going to be generated. That’s all I have to say about it. It think it’s going to be much more complicated and” it should “better be done in a more open environment.”
Phipps said she wasn’t suggesting that inspections be put before council any time soon, but that they should have a draft that can be looked back on. She suggested the possibility of putting it on the city’s website and indicating that this is the starting point for when they move forward.
Robinette said that from a procedural legislative standpoint, this makes sense. However he said that 100% of the input he’s received about inspections is unanimous and “I will vote in the negative.”
Herald said he felt as though people were approaching Pandora’s Box and “I’m in the back going ‘Don’t open that.’”
Council voted 4-3, with Leontis, Phipps, Rowland and Zanfardino voting yes, on moving forward with drafting legislation concerning rental inspections.
(This story has been corrected to show the entire version. It was incorrectly edited.)