The coroner’s report for the death of a Bowling Green councilman is still pending.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said he does not know if Neocles Leontis had a medical condition prior to the Dec. 8 fatal crash.
He said it is up to the Lucas County coroner to finish the report before he has any information.
The investigation remains open pending the coroner’s report, Wasylyshyn said.
According to the sheriff’s office accident report, Leontis was traveling south on Ohio 25 at 6:09 p.m. when his Ford Fusion went left of center and struck a Honda Pilot at an angle. Leontis continued in the northbound lanes of travel and struck a Ford F-150 nearly head-on.