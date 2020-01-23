Coroner rules death of baby found in trash homicide

HIRAM, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner ruled Thursday that the death of a baby found in a trash can was a homicide.
HIRAM, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner ruled Thursday that the death of a baby found in a trash can was a homicide.
The boy was found with the umbilical cord still attached in a women's bathroom in Whitcomb Hall at Hiram College last October.
Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 9:22 pm
