Coroner rules death of baby found in trash homicide

Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 9:22 pm

Coroner rules death of baby found in trash homicide

HIRAM, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner ruled Thursday that the death of a baby found in a trash can was a homicide.

The boy was found with the umbilical cord still attached in a women's bathroom in Whitcomb Hall at Hiram College last October.

Posted in , on Thursday, January 23, 2020 9:22 pm.

Calendar

