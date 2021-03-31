The identify of a woman killed on the Long Judson Road railroad tracks has been confirmed.
The Wood County coroner said Wednesday the woman was Anna Kelling, 29, of Bowling Green.
At approximately 2:18 p.m. on March 23, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a call from CSX advising a southbound train had possibly struck a pedestrian at the Long Judson Road crossing between Potter and Range Line roads.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the body of a female was located on the tracks south of the crossing.
In a separate fatal incident, the identity of a man who died Feb. 12 in a Brim Road fire remains unknown.
The morning fire was at a residence at the intersection of Brim and Hannah roads, northwest of Bowling Green. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had a bullet wound but died of smoke inhalation and from the fire.