HARMONY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that two bodies were recovered from a mobile home following a blaze and gunfire that killed a sheriff's deputy over the weekend in western Ohio.

The Clark County coroner's office said Tuesday that the bodies of 27-year-old Cole White of South Charleston and 47-year-old Jodie Arbuckle of Springfield were recovered from the remains of the Harmony Estates mobile home in Harmony Township.

