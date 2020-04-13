FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, May 9, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin walks to attend a military parade marking 74 years since the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Spring is not turning out the way Russian President Vladimir Putin might have planned it. A nationwide vote on April 22 was supposed to finalize sweeping constitutional reforms that would allow him to stay in power until 2036, if he wished. But after the coronavirus spread in Russia, that plebiscite had to be postponed an action so abrupt that billboards promoting it already had been erected in Moscow and other big cities.