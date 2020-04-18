Rite Aid is opening two new coronavirus self-swab testing sites in Ohio on Monday.
The Northwest Ohio location that is opening is at 7225 Airport Hwy. in Holland.
The testing sites, which includes another in Cleveland, will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.
Rite Aid expects to be able to conduct more than 200 tests daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Eligible people will be required to pre-register and schedule appointments online at www.riteaid.com.
In addition to Ohio, Rite Aid announced five other testing sites opening on Monday across Michigan, New Jersey and New York. Through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the company plans to further expand COVID-19 testing locations in the coming weeks at stores in key hot spots, including Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
To see a demonstration, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyJxI6s7KVY&feature=youtu.be