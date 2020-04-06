Bowling Green Council’s Community Improvement Committee held its final meeting on the issue of rental registration, licensing and inspections on Monday, but council plans to hold off on further work for the time being due to the coronavirus crisis.
The committee settled on a series of recommendations to submit to council. The meeting was live-streamed and each of the three committee members, seated apart from one another, could be seen wearing protective masks on their faces.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, speaking during the council meeting that followed the committee meeting, noted that originally, a committee-of-the-whole meeting had been planned for May 4 to discuss the committee’s findings.
“As of right now that meeting will not occur on May 4. We are going to push that meeting back to such time that we can conduct business in a normal fashion. I have a feeling that is a meeting that will attract a lot of interest,” Hollenbaugh said, adding that the public should be able to speak.
“For the sake of allowing that to be the discussion that it needs to be, we’re going to temporarily postpone that until further notice,” he said.
The focus of Monday’s committee meeting was to finalize a draft report prepared by Councilman Bill Herald, which the committee began discussing and editing last month. The main effort was centered on list of recommendations in the report.
“We cannot resolve everything tonight,” said Councilman John Zanfardino, who is the committee chair. “What I’m hoping is we get a good set of recommendations and maybe an outline for our peers.”
The committee, with some discussion and alteration, agreed first on a series of four recommendations:
• That the judge’s guidelines handed down in the Yoder v. City of Bowling Green lawsuit regarding unrelated people in rentals be codified, and to implement a fine and enforcement procedure.
• To reconstitute the now-defunct Housing Commission and re-task it to handle rental-related issues. However, after comments from Zanfardino and Councilman Neocles Leontis, it was noted that the recommendation would be that the commission be put in place after other recommendations had been implemented, and that a clear statement of goals would be needed.
• To phase out grandfathered legal, non-conforming, rental-related homes. Leontis, however, argued against its inclusion, saying it wasn’t focused on issues like registration, inspection and maintenance. Zanfardino agreed it was “a bit outside” but said it would be a good thing to recommend to the full council for consideration.
• Create a Neighborhood Enhancement Fund. Leontis argued it should be a separate piece of legislation, rather than a recommendation. However, Zanfardino, while agreeing it was somewhat outside of the issues being discussed, said “it’s a good development,” noting “it’s something that’s been talked about before on council, but never really gotten off the ground.”
Most of the meeting focused on the issue of recommending rental property registration, inspections and licensing.
Agreeing on the need for registration, Herald said, seemed to be “the common ground” for the three committee members. Herald’s draft document suggested that registration would be the starting point – and required for a landlord to rent a property – and that licensing and inspection could be implemented later if it was discovered they were needed. It also suggested a “one-stop shop” website would include not only registration information but additional resources for renters.
“I certainly agree that registration has to come out of this,” Zanfardino said. “I cannot imagine that (registration alone) will suffice.”
“We need to have independent inspection,” Leontis said. “That will be the way that quality information will be provided to potential tenants.”
Tenants should have a place where they can go and find qualified information from experts.
“I don’t see how that can be done without some form of inspection. And then, licensing based on inspections,” Leontis said.
The members agreed that there should rental registration and an online resource for renters.
Zanfardino then discussed his proposals, saying that he was suggesting sort of a middle ground approach. He felt that universal inspections would require hiring more staff by the city.
It would also require significant fees to the landlords, prompting concerns that it could “dramatically increase rents in town,” he said.
Zanfardino said his suggestions were what he hoped any future legislation would include, and noted that they were in part based on a draft legislation from the city.
The committee agreed, following lengthy discussion, on recommendations including:
• That landlords complete a mandated self-inspection checklist, which would be provided to prospective tenants prior to the signing of a lease. The checklists would be made available online and be noted in the tenant handbook. The tenant’s signature would be required on the checklist.
“In my perfect world, there would be inspections but, in absence of that, I would like to see some kind of tenant sign-off as well as an owner sign-off,” Zanfardino said.
• A property could not be rented if it is not registered and the checklist is not approved.
• Rental complexes should not be excluded from the regulations, but the matter would be up for further study.
Both Leontis and Zanfardino suggested that there be a certain number of periodic, random inspections.
“If we don’t have enforceability, then we’re wasting our time,” Leontis said.
The committee also agreed on this issue as a recommendation.
The meeting, which began at 5:30 p.m., lasted nearly 90 minutes was constrained by the 7 p.m. start time of Monday’s council meeting. Leontis said that he had further matters to discuss that could be brought up for council’s consideration as a whole as the issue moves forward.