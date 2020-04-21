Of the 90 Wood County coronavirus cases, 51 are in long-term care, according to the health department update posted Tuesday afternoon.
The 51 cases include 38 residents and 13 staff members. They were also broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 13 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 17 residents, six staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, eight residents, one staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, one staff member.
There has been one death since Wednesday. The man was in his 60s, with underlying health conditions.
The 90 cases in Wood County are probable and confirmed. There are 36 hospitalizations. There are 38 men and 52 women with cornavirus. The age range is 20-96, with a median age of 64.
Statewide, there are 12,516 confirmed cases. There have been 491 confirmed deaths. The age range is under 1 to 106, with a median age of 51.