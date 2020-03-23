Coronavirus new around the county

This is the latest local news on the coronavirus and how it is affecting the community. Check sent-trib.com for updates.

Jury duty in the Wood County courts is continuing, according to a news release signed by all the judges and released on Saturday.

“The Wood County courts are committed to the safety of citizens and limiting their exposure to the COVID-19 virus. At the same time the courts have an obligation to continue operations meeting the rights of citizens under both the United States and Ohio Constitutions, which include holding jury trials when absolutely necessary,” the release stated.

“We want to assure every Wood County citizen that all the courts are doing their utmost to find possible resolutions to matters set for jury trials. But in spite of our best efforts there may be situations where a jury trial is absolutely necessary.”

Citizens who been called to jury duty in Wood County Common Pleas Court or Perrysburg or Bowling Green municipal courts should contact the jury office at 419-354-9620 or 877-354-9620 if they are over 60 years of age, have a compromised immune system, or are showing signs of possible infection from coronavirus.

Citizens called for jury duty to the municipal courts may call 419-352-5263 for Bowling Green and 419-872-7925 for Perrysburg. The courts will do everything it can to ensure social distancing for those who do serve as jurors and provide all the resources available to the courts to maintain an environment that limits the spread of COVID-19 within all participants in the jury trial.

“All Wood County courts are committed to the safety and security of its citizens and similarly committed to the constitutional rights of those same citizens. If you are called to jury duty we ask that you meet your obligation as a citizen if you are physically able. If you have questions about jury service during this time please do not hesitate to contact the court for which you have been called as a juror,” the release stated.

The BG Ministerial Association is organizing a city-wide bell-ringing ceremony on Wednesday at noon.

All of the churches with bells in Bowling Green have been asked to bring their bells as a show of support and love to the community, according to Rev. Andrea Curry, president of the BG Ministerial Association.

The churches without bells are being asked to place a picture of a church bell on their social media pages. Then all of the churches are asking their congregants to pray at that time for our community and the world.

“This idea was brought to my attention by a retired pastor named Rev. Betty Wineland, she attends my church (Trinity United Methodist). She suggested it would be a way for our churches to come together to support the community and share the love of God even when we cannot meet together,” Curry said.

“We really want to be as present for our community as we can while practicing social distancing.”

Perrysburg Transit is suspending transit service beginning Friday at 9 p.m. For more information, call 419-872-8430.

Grounds for Thought owner Sandy Wicks has announced a plan to sew surgical masks for health care workers. She has started a Facebook page, Call to Action —Help the Shortage: Volunteers Needed to Sew Fabric Face Masks.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, which is based in Findlay, on Saturday announced it will temporarily shut down its tire manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico to protect the health and safety of employees and respond to market demand that has been impacted by coronavirus.

The process of phasing down production at the plants will begin Saturday and proceed on a rolling schedule over the coming week, with facilities expected to be closed for two to three weeks.

Cooper will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust timelines as necessary. The company is currently assessing plans for its Europe operations.

Cooper’s plants in China, which reopened several weeks ago, and have continued to ramp up production, remain in operation.

Cooper is closely monitoring supply chain and product inventory levels as the company focuses on continuing to serve customers, according to a news release issued Saturday.

Cooper believes it currently has sufficient supply of product, and will continue to operate distribution centers until further notice to meet customer needs.

The Bowling Green Recycling Center is suspending accepting recyclables at the 1040 N. College Drive drop-off.

As allowable, Bowling Green will comply with Gov. Mike DeWine’s order to “stay in place,” while maintaining essential services, the city said in a news release Sunday (See page 3 for more on the order). City government will continue to operate; however, there will be additional modifications made to operations so that adherence to the intent of this order may be followed as closely as possible.

The city will continue to follow the guidance of the Wood County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health.

Protecting public health and that of city staff is vital. The public is urged to follow the state’s order.

Terra State Community College will be closing its campus, effective immediately, including all classrooms, on-campus labs, student services, computer labs, offices, and conference center.

Terra State students and employees will not be able to return to campus and offices will be staffed remotely by employees working from home. Employees critical to the operation of the physical plant will report on an as-needed, limited basis. Classes will still continue online beginning today.

The 2020 commencement ceremony has also been postponed.