PERRYSBURG — Due to coronavirus-related meeting delays, council saved more than $10,000 on a new heating system for the municipal court building.
Pricing of a new heating system for the municipal courthouse was discussed at the regular May 5 meeting.
Councilwoman Deborah Born asked for the justification behind buying two heating systems, which combined would have exceeded the budget.
The request for bid asked for a system with a back-up boiler. There were two bids from Campbell Mechanical Services included in the council members’ background information packages, the first of which had expired.
Because of meeting cancellations and delays related to the coronavirus, the initial bid of $69,460 from Campbell had been revised.
The competing bid was from Downey PHC at $67,300.
It was noted on the quote from Campbell that it expired 30 days after the March 2 bid writing. The company then submitted a revised bid for $56,864 on April 27.
“This was due to federal funds they are receiving that they are passing on to us,” said Bridgette Kabat, city administrator.
It was the second bid from Campbell that council approved.
The Campbell Mechanical Services revised work authorization agreement notes that “Pricing is good for three days for manpower availability.”
Council had budgeted for $100,000 for the replacement of the cracked heating system, which had already been repaired once, in 2005. The existing unit is considered obsolete as parts are no longer being manufactured.
The air conditioning unit had been replaced several years before.
The new unit will be a dual system. The second boiler would be a backup. The two systems will provide the same BTUs without running at the simultaneously.
Councilwoman Jan Materni, who is chair of the service committee, approved this item to proceed directly to council without being first considered by the committee. Like other council meetings, the service committee meetings have been canceled or postponed for coronavirus safety.
The item was approved as an emergency measure “to allow the system to be replaced as expeditiously as possible,” according to administration documentation.
The motion to approve the bid from Campbell was accepted by council in a 6-1 vote, with Born voting against. She had noted recent budget cuts announced from the state and was opposed to the spending because of the uncertain financial situation related to the coronavirus.
“It appears that the administration has a familiarity with certain contractors and prefers to work with them regularly,” Born said after the meeting.