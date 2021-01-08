Winterfest BG Chillabration, which is annually held in February, has been canceled.
“The committee regrets to announce the event is canceled for 2021,” said Todd McGee, event chairman, in a statement released on Friday. “Though the committee hoped that the pandemic would be behind us and we would be able to put on another great Winterfest for our community, we feel that for the safety of our community, it would be for the best to cancel this year’s event.”
The BG Winterfest, which would be celebrating its 13th year, has grown to be a signature event in Bowling Green, bringing in visitors from surrounding areas.
“We would like to thank Wendy Chambers and the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau for starting, sponsoring and facilitating the growth of the BG Winterfest,” McGee said.
“The BG Winterfest Chillabration will definitely be missed this year,” he said. “However, we plan to use this time to create a bigger and better Winterfest in 2022/ So mark your calendars to attend the Winterfest 2022 on Feb. 11-12.
Three years ago the Winterfest became its own entity and started the transition of being run by an all-volunteer committee. Anyone who is interested in being a part of the Winterfest Committee or would like to volunteer, should contact McGee of the Best Western Falcon at 419-352-4671.