ROSSFORD — The Glass City Balloon Race and Ohio Chautauqua are the latest casualties of coronavirus.
The Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau on Tuesday announced further event cancellation of events scheduled for spring and summer.
“After many staff discussions, and monitoring state and federal COVID-19 sources, Ohio Humanities is canceling the June tour of Ohio Chautauqua,” said Patricia N. Williamsen, executive director of Ohio Humanities. “Needless to say, COVID-19 is creating uncertainty for us all. Such uncertainties hamper the council’s ability to deliver the high-quality programming rightfully expected of Ohio Humanities.”
Ohio Chautauqua 2020, American Voices: The Right To Vote, was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial Park, June 9-13.
The 2020 Glass City Balloon Race had been scheduled for July 24-25 in the Crossroads off U.S. 20.
“This is a major event that draws 20,000-30,000 people over two days to Rossford,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB. “With over 100 volunteers and nearly $100,000 in expenses, this is an event that required an early cancellation as we do not know what July may hold for our community.”
The 4th Annual Rossford Walleye Roundup scheduled for April 24-25 has been canceled, as previously announced.
“The Roundup will continue next year and we hope to get another great field of anglers again,” said Scott Liebert, Rossford Bass Pro Shops manager and sponsor of the tournament.