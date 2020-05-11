There have been 31 deaths in Wood County attributed to coronavirus, according to a Monday health department update.
Also on Monday, the department started reporting deaths differently. A chart breaking down the deaths shows a breakdown of total, age and sex.
There have been 16 men and 15 women who have died. Of the women, six were in their 90s, four in their 80s, four in their 70s and one in their 60s. Of the men, seven were in their 80s, four in their 70s and five in their 60s.
There are 223 Wood County cases, which include confirmed and probable. There are 57 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100. The median age is 65. There are 87 men and 136 women.
There are 158 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 23,400 confirmed cases and 1,236 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.