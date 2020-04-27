There has been another death in Wood County attributed to coronavirus.
A man in his 80s is the latest death, according to a health department update posted on Monday.
There are 139 total cases, which includes confirmed and probable.
There are 42 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-98. The median age is 70. There are 57 men and 82 women.
There are 57 long-term care cases. That number is updated once a week on Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 15,699 cases. There have been 712 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.