There have been four more deaths in Wood County due to coronavirus, according to a Wednesday update from the health department.
The latest deaths were man in his 70s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 80s, bringing the total county deaths to 102.
There have been 45 men and 57 women who have died. Of the women, 14 were in their 90s, 23 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 23 were in their 80s, 12 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There have been 2,685 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 27 since Tuesday.
There are 168 active cases in Wood County, which is a decrease of 14.
There have been 224 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,267 males and 1,418 females.
There are 19 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 56-60 cases in Perrysburg and 36-40 active cases in Bowling Green. There are 11-15 active cases in Northwood and Rossford. There are 6-10 active cases in Bradner and Grand Rapids.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Haskins, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville, Risingsun, Walbridge and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 11 impacts to local schools for the week of Oct. 12. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 11 last week.
There are reports from All Saints Catholic School in Rossford (zero students, 1 staff), Elmwood (one student, zero staff), Lakes (one student, zero staff), Otsego (one student, zero staff), Penta Career Center (one student, zero staff), Perrysburg (three students, zero staff), Rossford (one student, zero staff) and St. Rose School in Perrysburg (zero students, two staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 409 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 392 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 13 residents, 12 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, zero residents and three staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, two staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 21 residents, 11 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 21 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 12 residents, 32 staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 19 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 31 residents, 17 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 193,451 confirmed cases and 4,944 confirmed deaths.