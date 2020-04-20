There have been 12 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update posted on Monday afternoon. This is up from nine reported deaths on Sunday.
Two men and one female, all in their 70s with underlying health conditions, died, according to a health department spokesperson.
There are 82 cases, confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 51 long-term care cases. This includes 38 residents and 13 staff members.
There are 34 Wood County hospitalizations. The age range is 20-96. The median age is 62. There are 36 men and 46 women.
Statewide, there are 12,516 confirmed cases and 491 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.