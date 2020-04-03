With fewer people out and about, area police departments are seeing a decrease in crime.
The governor’s “stay at home” order has meant fewer drivers on the road and less congregation of people.
But the close quarters could mean more problems at home.
In North Baltimore, while the calls for service are down, police Chief Dave Lafferty has noted an increase in domestic disputes.
On average, his department handles three a month, but with the “stay at home” order, they are handling at least two a week.
“People get stuck in the house and they’re with each other, and your emotions start getting the best of each other,” Lafferty said.
He has had no arrests for any of the domestic incidents, and most have been verbal bickering, he said.
Mark Hummer, who is administrator and police chief in Lake Township, said they have had “just a few instances of people getting tired of being with each other at home.
“We’ve had to talk to a few folks getting rowdy at home,” he said, but none has required charges or an arrest.
“Overall, it’s been very quiet,” Hummer said. “I hope it’s not the calm before the storm.”
Other departments contacted have reported no increase in domestic violence incidents.
“We have not had an increase in domestics and that’s good news,” said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso said there has not been a spike in domestic incidents.
A similar report was received from Pemberville.
“This has always been a relatively quiet town,” said Police Chief Jim Darling. “But domestic violence calls for service have not gone up and I hope they stay that way.”
The overall calls per day have decreased in North Baltimore.
“We’re taking non-violent reports over the phone, but those calls have gone down,” Lafferty said. “As far as the shutdown goes, I’ve been pretty impressed with my town.”
There has been one arrest, for disorderly conduct, since the order was made March 22.
A lack of personal protective equipment is not yet an issue in many local departments.
Lafferty’s officers are trying to have the least contact with people as possible, and their supply “right now is OK. If it holds out much longer, we’re probably going to need some more.”
Safety equipment in Bowling Green also is sufficient.
“We have PPE for the officers. At this time we have enough. However, depending on how long this pandemic lasts we could have problems,” Mancuso said.
As for protective gear in Pemberville, “we have enough, we think, but time will tell,” Darling said.
Lake Township is OK on gloves, but masks were gone instantly, Hummer said. There are 300 disposable masks on the way.
They also are using homemade masks that have been donated, as well as sanitizer and wipes donated by Lake Local Schools.
“You just get a little bit resourceful,” Hummer said about acquiring protection.
Despite the drop in crime reports, it is mostly business as usual for law enforcement agencies.
Mancuso said BGPD officers are used to activity dropping in the summer when Bowling Green State University students leave town.
“This just came earlier,” he said.
There is an Ohio Revised Code that allows officers to cite those breaking the shelter in place edict, Mancuso said.
For example, there will be no citation for five people in the park, but enforcement will happen if officers are called multiple times to a loud party.
Mancuso said a normal citation would be for disorderly conduct, but if they refused to break it up, the department would move onto the next step, which could include incarceration.
Wasylyshyn said county-wide calls are down significantly, including both calls for service and for crashes.
He has a healthy supply of masks at the jail, and an adequate supply of gloves.
“If we want our road deputies to wear them, there is not enough,” he said about the protective equipment.
The spread of the coronavirus among prisoners is a concern. There are currently 123 prisoners in the jail, which is a lower number than usual.
Wasylyshyn said he appreciates the judgment of local law enforcement in not bringing as many offenders to the jail.
He also applauded the use of video equipment by Wood County Common Pleas Court judges to hold hearings and sentencings.
The less movement of inmates, the better, he said.
“We’re happy the judges are using the video equipment,” Wasylyshyn said.
Crime in Pemberville, which is typically low, has stayed low for the past 12 days.
“It’s a small town, not a whole lot of crime,” said Darling. “I think that’s because people are staying at home and staying off the roads.”
His advice to his constituents is to stay at home.
“Listen to state and government officials. I think that Ohio as of right now, we’re doing OK in flattening the curve,” Darling said. “We’re nervous ourselves. We don’t want to catch this and take it home to our family.”
Hummer said his Lake Township officers are practicing social distancing and trying to take as many calls for possible by phone rather than in person.
“We are also staying back from the rescue runs unless the fire department absolutely needs us,” he said. “We’re just praying for this to come to a conclusion … and asking people to stick with (the order) and stay at home.”