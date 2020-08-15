PERRYSBURG — With the possibility of federal government funding and expanded coronavirus pandemic needs, the city human resources department is one step closer to a fully virtual hiring and employee educational process, at a cost of $36,587.
The city is already using some HR software from the NeoGov corporation, and has found it to be more cost efficient, particularly with employee education.
Human Resources Manager Kelly Chalfant called the current hiring process, applied during COVID-19 restrictions, “exceptionally challenging.” The new system allows that process to be done through entirely virtual means.
The expanded software has both a hiring on-boarding component and an educational component. The educational part is an estimated 50% of the total cost.
The personnel committee on Monday unanimously approved recommendation of the software for the full council to approve at the next council meeting, which is on Tuesday.
The initial positive component was the human resources end: reducing staff process time for both hiring and records and reporting maintenance, because it will permit existing employees to make changes to any of their personnel documents such as tax forms, direct deposit, or health and dental insurance changes.
Chalfant said that in the past two years the city had already been using a limited version of the NeoGov HR software. With that usage, they had processed 664 job applications, coordinated 130 interviews and hired 80 employees. It currently costs $7,139 per year, which includes integration with the city’s job postings on GovernmentJobs.com.
She also said that Mayor Tom Mackin has been encouraging more workplace training. In the past, the city would send employees to courses at a cost averaging $200 per course. There are frequently additional costs associated with the training, including hotels and other travel-related expenses.
The Learn module does that training virtually and has more than 1,600 topics available.
“I’m skeptical about the ‘Learn’ piece, but the more I think about it, it is a two-year commitment and if after two years you come back and you say ‘we only have 30 hours worth of training,’ we’re probably going to say ‘No, we don’t need that.” But I heard the example of sexual harassment training and it could successfully be done online,” said Councilman Tim McCarthy.
Chalfant gave an example of an Implicit Bias training conducted last year at a cost of $8,450 to the city. The single two-hour class was required for all employees and recommended by the association to be conducted “at least annually for city employees.”
Other topics include workplace conduct, sexual harassment, diversity and inclusion.
A portion of the subscription cost is an eligible expense under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and a prorated portion of the subscription through December 2020 would be paid through the city’s CARES Act distribution.
The balance of the subscription costs from Jan. 1, 2021 and beyond would be included within the Human Resources budget.