There are 79 total cases of coronavirus in Wood County, as of Sunday afternoon, according to a health department update.
There have been nine deaths. There are 35 men and 44 women with it, and 32 hospitalizations. The median age is 61.
A spokesperson with the health department said the total cases number is fluctuating because of long-term care center testing. When a center tests a patient, the address goes in as their home address, due to billing, rather than the facility that they are residing.
Statewide, there are 8,858 confirmed cases and 401 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106.