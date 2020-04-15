There are 67 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday afternoon update by the health department.
There have been five deaths. There are 27 hospitalizations.
The age range is 20-96 and the median age is 60. There are 27 men and 40 women.
The age range has fluctuated this week and at one time included a 6 year old.
In a statement, Alex Aspacher, community outreach coordinator for the Wood County Health Department, said that some cases recorded locally as probable do not meet the technical definition of probable cases and end up being dropped off of the statistics.
Statewide, there were 7,153 confirmed cases on Wednesday afternoon and 309 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 101, and the median age is 54.